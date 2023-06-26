Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $9.35 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.47. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

