Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 15,971 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,971 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up 1.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.09% of PPL worth $18,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

PPL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

