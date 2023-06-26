Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes $15.13 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 132,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE EOG traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $109.11. The company had a trading volume of 716,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,471. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

