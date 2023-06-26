Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 5500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Galway Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$28.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 60,465 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

