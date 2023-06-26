Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GAMB. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Gambling.com Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $9.87 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $417.70 million, a P/E ratio of 89.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

