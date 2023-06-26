GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $1.23 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,973,995 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

