Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,877,210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 3,948,992 shares.The stock last traded at $17.39 and had previously closed at $17.48.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QYLD. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

