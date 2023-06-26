Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 604,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 422,604 shares.The stock last traded at $30.72 and had previously closed at $31.15.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

