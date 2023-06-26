Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance
LON GSF opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.17) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.04 million, a PE ratio of 608.00 and a beta of 0.13. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.80 ($1.58). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.34.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 4,666.67%.
