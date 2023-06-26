Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSFGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON GSF opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.17) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.04 million, a PE ratio of 608.00 and a beta of 0.13. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.80 ($1.58). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

