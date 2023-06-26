Governance OHM (GOHM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $428,725.87 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for about $2,836.24 or 0.09316242 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
