Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Gap Down to $6.79

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.64. Granite Ridge Resources shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 8,943 shares trading hands.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $91.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

In other news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares in the company, valued at $225,779.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 13,766 shares of company stock valued at $79,167 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 121.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 3,804,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,010 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 45.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

