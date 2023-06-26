Greenfield FTC Inc. Buys 202 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Greenfield FTC Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Greenfield FTC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenfield FTC Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after purchasing an additional 358,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,478,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.68. 4,805,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,751,764. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

