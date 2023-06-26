Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Acquires £80,986.64 in Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Roisin Currie purchased 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,632 ($33.68) per share, with a total value of £80,986.64 ($103,629.74).

Greggs Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:GRG traded up GBX 2.91 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,518.91 ($32.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,516. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,748.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,655.72. Greggs plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($21.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($37.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.75) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Greggs to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.83) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($38.39) to GBX 3,200 ($40.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.99) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,862.50 ($36.63).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

