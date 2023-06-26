Grin (GRIN) Price Up 6.4% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Grin has a market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $503,715.86 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,196.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00287775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.50 or 0.00647427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.14 or 0.00530306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00059883 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003292 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.