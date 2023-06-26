GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,573.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,573.33 ($20.13).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.55) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.75) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.59) price target on GSK in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Iain Mackay acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.10) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,820.86). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.43) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($110,556.62). Also, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.10) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,820.86). In the last three months, insiders bought 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,964,106. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK Stock Up 0.7 %

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,434.80 ($18.36) on Monday. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($29.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,419.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,434.57. The company has a market capitalization of £58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,250.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 4,912.28%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

