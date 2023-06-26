Hahn Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Argus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $111.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 478.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.