Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son makes up approximately 1.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,638,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 281,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 231,623 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 540,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after buying an additional 177,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 897,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after buying an additional 55,713 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 36.85%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

