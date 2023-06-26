Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 8,941 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 3.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 64,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $256.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

