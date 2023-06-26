Head-To-Head Analysis: Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN)

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trisura Group and Ryan Specialty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty $1.73 billion 6.50 $61.05 million $0.56 77.04

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Trisura Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty 10.11% 40.74% 5.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Trisura Group and Ryan Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

30.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.5% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trisura Group and Ryan Specialty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trisura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryan Specialty 1 2 3 0 2.33

Trisura Group presently has a consensus price target of $55.40, indicating a potential upside of 92.56%. Ryan Specialty has a consensus price target of $46.88, indicating a potential upside of 8.66%. Given Trisura Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Trisura Group is more favorable than Ryan Specialty.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Trisura Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects. It provides risk solutions, managing general agents, captive insurance companies, affinity groups, and reinsurers. In addition, the company is involved in corporate insurance products that comprise directors' and officers' insurance for public, private, and non-profit enterprises activities; and non-profit enterprises; and liability insurance for enterprises and professionals. Further, it offers package insurance for enterprise, professionals, and fidelity insurance for commercial and financial institutions. Trisura Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

