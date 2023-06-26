Head-To-Head Comparison: Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) versus Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) and Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptiv and Proliance International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $17.49 billion 1.51 $594.00 million $2.22 43.87 Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Proliance International.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Aptiv has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proliance International has a beta of 4.26, indicating that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aptiv and Proliance International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 0 3 10 0 2.77 Proliance International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aptiv currently has a consensus target price of $131.93, indicating a potential upside of 35.45%. Given Aptiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Proliance International.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and Proliance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 3.68% 12.00% 5.01% Proliance International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Aptiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Proliance International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aptiv beats Proliance International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical technologies and services for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, autonomous driving technologies, and end-to-end DevOps tools. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

