Head-To-Head Comparison: GreenLight Biosciences (GRNA) & Its Peers

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) is one of 275 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GreenLight Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for GreenLight Biosciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenLight Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 GreenLight Biosciences Competitors 1076 3851 10222 139 2.62

Risk and Volatility

GreenLight Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,450.65%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 83.84%. Given GreenLight Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GreenLight Biosciences is more favorable than its peers.

GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenLight Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenLight Biosciences -1,521.00% -374.26% -122.78% GreenLight Biosciences Competitors -4,257.35% -147.32% -42.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenLight Biosciences $6.78 million -$167.05 million -0.25 GreenLight Biosciences Competitors $521.36 million $65.69 million -2.53

GreenLight Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than GreenLight Biosciences. GreenLight Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GreenLight Biosciences peers beat GreenLight Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings operates as a pre-commercial stage biotechnology company in the United States of America. It provides cell-free ribonucleic acid (RNA) production platform for the discovery, development, and commercialization of high-performing products to promote healthier plants, foods, and people. The company's plant and animal health pipeline includes Calantha for the Colorado potato beetle; Varroa mites, an RNA-based syrup that targets reproductive mites; Vegetable Caterpillar Complex, an dsRNA-based pesticide for the Diamond Back Moth; and Spider Mite Complex for the control of Tetranychus urticae. It also developing fungicides program for botrytis, fusarium, powdery mildew, downy mildew, Asian soybean rust, and rice blast; Gray Mold + for botrytis cinerea; Powdery mildew complex for the control of powdery mildew, caused by Erysiphe necator; and Mycotoxin control for Fusarium Head Blight, a cereal crop based diseases. In addition, the company also developing human health program comprising a phase I/II preclinical stage vaccine for COVID-19; and candidate selection vaccines for Shingles, and oncology. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings was formerly known as Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

