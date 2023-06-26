Head to Head Contrast: Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marker Therapeutics and Acerus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics $9.01 million 4.15 -$29.93 million N/A N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals $2.12 million 0.80 -$33.82 million ($3.57) -0.06

Marker Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics -195.46% -116.03% -64.15% Acerus Pharmaceuticals -924.33% N/A -74.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marker Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells. The company's MultiTAA-specific T cell therapies include autologous T cells for the treatment of lymphoma and selected solid tumors; allogeneic T cells for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and off-the-shelf products in various indications. It is also developing MT-401, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of post-transplant AML; MT-401-OTS for the treatment of AML; and MT-601 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and lymphoma. Marker Therapeutics was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.