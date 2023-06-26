Head to Head Review: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) vs. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of MoneyLion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $364.70 million 0.25 -$189.07 million ($24.11) -0.44 Upstart $842.44 million 2.96 -$108.67 million ($3.30) -9.13

This table compares MoneyLion and Upstart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyLion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MoneyLion and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Upstart 9 3 2 0 1.50

MoneyLion presently has a consensus price target of $68.33, indicating a potential upside of 550.17%. Upstart has a consensus price target of $18.85, indicating a potential downside of 37.43%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Upstart.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -51.63% -47.76% -11.40% Upstart -42.60% -36.76% -13.44%

Summary

Upstart beats MoneyLion on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides embedded finance marketplace connecting and matching consumers with real-time, personalized product, and service recommendations through its proprietary integrative technology; and offers creative media and marketing services to clients across industries through its media division. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.