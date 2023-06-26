Head to Head Survey: Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) vs. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and Exxon Mobil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Repsol alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol N/A N/A N/A Exxon Mobil 15.06% 31.48% 16.77%

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Repsol pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Exxon Mobil pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol N/A N/A N/A $0.42 33.34 Exxon Mobil $413.68 billion 1.02 $55.74 billion $14.77 7.06

This table compares Repsol and Exxon Mobil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Exxon Mobil has higher revenue and earnings than Repsol. Exxon Mobil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Exxon Mobil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Exxon Mobil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Repsol and Exxon Mobil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 0 0 0 0 N/A Exxon Mobil 1 8 12 0 2.52

Exxon Mobil has a consensus target price of $124.70, suggesting a potential upside of 19.57%. Given Exxon Mobil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exxon Mobil is more favorable than Repsol.

Summary

Exxon Mobil beats Repsol on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

(Get Rating)

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its Commercial and Renewables segment engages in the low carbon power generation and renewable sources; sale of gas and power; mobility and sale of oil products; and liquified petroleum gas activities. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy source, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products marketing, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas. The Energy Products segment offers fuels, aromatics, and catalysts, as well as licensing services. The Chemical Products segment manufactures and markets petrochemicals including olefins, polyolefins, and intermediates. The Specialty Products segment offers performance products, including lubricants, basestocks, waxes, synthetics, elastomers, and resins. The company is involved in the manufacturing, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and pursuit lower-emission business opportunities including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and lower-emission fuels. Exxon Mobil Corporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.