HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (HCW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on August 29th

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT

About HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

