Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Stryker comprises 0.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.23. The stock had a trading volume of 72,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,444. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.06. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

