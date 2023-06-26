Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 5,692 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 49,617 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 92,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 351,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $113.38. 517,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

