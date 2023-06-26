Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,879,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.