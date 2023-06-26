Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $566,000 Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

NYSE PAYC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

