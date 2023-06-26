Heartland Bank & Trust Co Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after purchasing an additional 412,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,438,000 after purchasing an additional 397,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $424.61. The company had a trading volume of 60,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,424. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,964 shares of company stock valued at $62,350,058 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

