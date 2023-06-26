Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in MarketAxess by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.
MarketAxess Stock Performance
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.
MarketAxess Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.
Insider Activity at MarketAxess
In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on MarketAxess from StockNews.com
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Three High-Dividend Yield Stocks For Stable Income And Growth
- Generative AI is Driving Yext to Up Its Full-Year Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than MarketAxess
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.