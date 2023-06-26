Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in MarketAxess by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,129. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.33.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

