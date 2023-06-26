Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.56. 474,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,868. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.