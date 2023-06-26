Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 173 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.33. 145,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,942. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

