Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 2,748 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $770,945,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $227,854,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,066 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,161 shares of company stock worth $51,650,397 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Shares of CDNS traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.21. The company had a trading volume of 164,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,362. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $242.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

