Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 45 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 305,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMG stock traded up $3.81 on Monday, hitting $2,047.49. 18,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,017.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,722.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,233.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

