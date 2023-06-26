Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes $908,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MSCI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MSCI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $466.16. 36,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.67. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

