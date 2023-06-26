Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $72.89. 968,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

