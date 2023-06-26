HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HLFFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HelloFresh from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of HelloFresh from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

HelloFresh Stock Up 15.9 %

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. HelloFresh has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W.

