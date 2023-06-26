HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $181,623.65 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,383.22 or 1.00082158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00343685 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $165,748.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

