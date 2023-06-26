HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.83

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 147020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 28.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,313,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,265,000 after buying an additional 2,313,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 495.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 190,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 891,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

