Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) were up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 910,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,455,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 280.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,447,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,869,000 after purchasing an additional 64,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,577,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,063,000 after purchasing an additional 521,444 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 26.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,121,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 232,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.