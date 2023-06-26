Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 574 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $86.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.95.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

