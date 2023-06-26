holoride (RIDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.67 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, holoride has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and approximately $132,304.81 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,854.85 or 0.06138029 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00043450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01964912 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $122,691.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

