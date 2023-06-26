Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Plans $0.24 Dividend

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2426 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance

HNHPF traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.38. 57,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in manufacturing, sales, and service of various connectors, chassis, radiators, wired or wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, application module assembly products, and network cable assembly products involved in the information, communication, automation equipment, precision machinery, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

