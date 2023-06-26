Hotel Property Investments (HPI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on August 31st

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

Hotel Property Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83.

Get Hotel Property Investments alerts:

About Hotel Property Investments

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Property Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Property Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.