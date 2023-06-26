HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given “Top Pick” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.92) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.42) target price on HSBC in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.96) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.98) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.75) to GBX 900 ($11.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 773.05 ($9.89).

LON:HSBA traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 604.30 ($7.73). 7,077,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,624,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 598.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 580.60. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery acquired 31,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £191,772 ($245,389.64). 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

