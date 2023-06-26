HSBC Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $300.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HSBC from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALB. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Albemarle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.85.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $220.18 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

