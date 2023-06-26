Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.45 million, a PE ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $57.61.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $999.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently -95.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 57,512 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 64,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.