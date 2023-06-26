ICON (ICX) Price Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $210.86 million and $7.81 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,123,085 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,107,914.2531292 with 960,107,913.689325 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21673 USD and is down -8.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $32,429,808.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

