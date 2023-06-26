ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 342,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,490,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 109,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICUI. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $5,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,139.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $5,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,139.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,902 shares of company stock worth $5,818,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $178.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,505. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.90 and a 52-week high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $568.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.30 million. Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

